San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned approximately 0.33% of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 185.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 29,941 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.