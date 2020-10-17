San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Makes New $88,000 Investment in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned 0.38% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HAIL opened at $41.17 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18.

