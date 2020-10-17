San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Reduces Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 23,580 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in BP were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $827,751,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth $67,609,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BP by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,056 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth $15,608,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BP by 106.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,221 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.99.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

