San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Reduces Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

Shares of DGX opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.61. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $4,235,329.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

