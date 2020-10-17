San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 155 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $329.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $333.70. The stock has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Bank of America upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

