San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 1,750 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 705.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $701,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,743 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 510.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,610,000 after buying an additional 1,173,845 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,406.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,086,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 405.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 625,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,026,000 after buying an additional 502,144 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 70.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,676,000 after buying an additional 386,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.07.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $221.29 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $7,378,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,503,726.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $1,316,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,997.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,555 shares of company stock valued at $19,163,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

