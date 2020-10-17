San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 85 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in Public Storage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 20,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Public Storage by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Public Storage by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $201,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,603.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.00.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $233.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $245.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.39.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

