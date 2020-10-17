San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Trims Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 666 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,794 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,217.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,306,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,297,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.29.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $206.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.54. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

