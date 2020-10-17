Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 81,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of SNY opened at $50.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

