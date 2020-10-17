Schindler’s (SHLAF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SHLAF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, October 12th. HSBC upgraded Schindler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Schindler from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Schindler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schindler presently has an average rating of Buy.

SHLAF stock opened at $273.03 on Wednesday. Schindler has a 1-year low of $201.35 and a 1-year high of $277.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.13.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

