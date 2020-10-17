Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $1.73 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,594,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,627,000 after acquiring an additional 185,268 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $75.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

