Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,522,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 335,057 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $339.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 boosted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total value of $21,413,306.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,727,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,220,813,040.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,465 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,010. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

