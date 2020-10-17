Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $318.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $329.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

