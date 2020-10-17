Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 84,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 540,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.10 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

