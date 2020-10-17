Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases 150 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $110,936,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after buying an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,197,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,266,000 after buying an additional 1,405,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,938,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

