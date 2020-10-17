Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Get Scor alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCRYY. Citigroup raised Scor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scor in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Scor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Scor stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.16. Scor has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scor (SCRYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.