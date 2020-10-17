Scotiabank Increases Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$44.50

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$38.75 to C$44.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Boralex from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Boralex from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.93.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$42.23 on Friday. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$17.91 and a 12-month high of C$43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$36.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.50.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$131.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.5211106 EPS for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

