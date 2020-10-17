Scotiabank Lowers Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$0.70

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Eight Capital upgraded Baytex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a C$0.65 target price on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.95.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of BTE opened at C$0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.55. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$152.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post -0.278617 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.