Scotiabank Trims Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Target Price to C$18.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

CG stock opened at C$13.48 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.52 and a 52-week high of C$19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.18.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$299.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 2.243221 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.23, for a total transaction of C$182,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,098,974.11. Also, Director Jacques Perron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total value of C$415,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,520,985.81. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,937,270.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

