Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells $2,856,000.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cross Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,616,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 218,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,863,000 after purchasing an additional 105,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,367,000 after purchasing an additional 179,638 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 57.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $122,144,000 after purchasing an additional 911,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,860,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 471,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.