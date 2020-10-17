Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Shares of SEE opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $371,223.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $3,274,743. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 33.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 30.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.3% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

