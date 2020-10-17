Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCTBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Securitas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Pareto Securities cut Securitas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Securitas from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Securitas presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SCTBF opened at $15.20 on Friday. Securitas has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24.

About Securitas

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

