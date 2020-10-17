Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on December 1st

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 32.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

SXT opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.46. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SXT shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

