Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.56

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SEQI opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Friday. Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd has a 52 week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 118.60 ($1.55). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.88.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

