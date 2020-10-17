Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Serco Group stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. Serco Group has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

