ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $560.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $500.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOW. Barclays boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.42.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock opened at $524.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $530.73. The stock has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.63, a P/E/G ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.36, for a total value of $329,458.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,263 shares in the company, valued at $546,070.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,187 shares of company stock worth $33,294,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.