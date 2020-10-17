SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get SGS alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of SGS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SGS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SGS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

SGSOY stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.57. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SGS (SGSOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.