Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Receives $25.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

NYSE:SJR opened at $17.51 on Monday. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,620,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,063 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,484,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,967,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,376,000 after acquiring an additional 669,735 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,779,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,348,000 after acquiring an additional 197,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,009,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,383,000 after acquiring an additional 889,730 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

