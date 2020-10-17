Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $14.91.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

About Shift Technologies

There is no company description available for Shift Technologies, Inc.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.