Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,022.25.

Shopify stock opened at $1,067.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $997.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $853.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,749.50, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

