Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 268.25 ($3.50).
LON STCK opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 216.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 215.25. The company has a market cap of $436.00 million and a P/E ratio of 15.67. Stock Spirits Group has a 1 year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 258.06 ($3.37).
Stock Spirits Group Company Profile
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.
