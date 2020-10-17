Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 268.25 ($3.50).

Get Stock Spirits Group alerts:

LON STCK opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 216.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 215.25. The company has a market cap of $436.00 million and a P/E ratio of 15.67. Stock Spirits Group has a 1 year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 258.06 ($3.37).

Stock Spirits Group Company Profile

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.