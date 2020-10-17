Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

RQIH stock opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.22. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 105.28 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 196.09 ($2.56). The company has a current ratio of 642.09, a quick ratio of 642.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.86. The company has a market cap of $347.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47.

In other news, insider Alan Quilter sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00), for a total transaction of £382,500 ($499,738.70). Also, insider Ken Randall sold 358,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99), for a total transaction of £544,289.20 ($711,117.32).

Randall & Quilter Investment Company Profile

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

