Short Interest in Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Rises By 135.8%

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a growth of 135.8% from the September 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALSWF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:ALSWF opened at $13.61 on Friday. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.53 million, a P/E ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.16 million for the quarter. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 10.16%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

