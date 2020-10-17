Short Interest in Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Rises By 146.7%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 146.7% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANDHF opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.10. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.25 price objective for the company.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

