Short Interest in ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Expands By 100.0%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

AMSIY stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

