Short Interest in Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Expands By 129.0%

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,450,000 shares, a growth of 129.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYTU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aytu BioScience during the second quarter valued at $414,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aytu BioScience during the second quarter valued at $298,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Aytu BioScience by 222.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 177,444 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aytu BioScience during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aytu BioScience during the second quarter valued at $111,000. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aytu BioScience stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aytu BioScience has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

AYTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Aytu BioScience in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aytu BioScience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

