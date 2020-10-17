Short Interest in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Increases By 41.9%

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the September 15th total of 91,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

CYD opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $925.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.62 million. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that China Yuchai International will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

CYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 69,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

