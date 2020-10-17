Short Interest in IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) Grows By 41.9%

IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,200 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the September 15th total of 212,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $37.79 on Friday. IES has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.01.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Matthews sold 21,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $635,837.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,177 shares of company stock worth $989,735. Insiders own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in IES by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IES by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in IES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in IES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

