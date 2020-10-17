Short Interest in Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Declines By 50.0%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAYY opened at $12.90 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on TKAYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

