Short Interest in L'Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Decreases By 53.4%

L'Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the September 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIQUY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in L'Air Liquide stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in L'Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $31.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. L'Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

