Short Interest in Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Expands By 172.0%

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 172.0% from the September 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOTVF opened at $0.85 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

