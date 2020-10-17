Short Interest in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Expands By 42.1%

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 734,000 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 516,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 384,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,001.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 356,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 238,654 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 71,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 426,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 69,348 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPH opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.32. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $206.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

