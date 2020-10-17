Short Interest in TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Decreases By 46.7%

TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMSNY. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $121.58 on Friday. TEMENOS AG/S has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $172.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.32.

TEMENOS AG/S Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

