Short Interest in Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Increases By 127.8%

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 127.8% from the September 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,044,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TSOI opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include NanoStilbene, an easily absorbed nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene to reduc inflammatory cytokine production in cancer patients; and ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients based upon pterostilbene to promote cellular rejuvenation and healthy functionality.

