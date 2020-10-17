Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 54.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $270.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

