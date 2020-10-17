Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.80.

SI opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.27 million and a P/E ratio of 15.78. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Son-Jai Paik bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $152,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $879,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 202,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 29.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

