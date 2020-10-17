Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $112.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $106.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of SSD opened at $96.76 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $104.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.93.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.67. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $326.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $102,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $472,871.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,623.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,831 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.8% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 8,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

