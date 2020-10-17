Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $104.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $104.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.93. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $326.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $60,014.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,366.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $102,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares in the company, valued at $975,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,303 shares of company stock worth $1,205,831 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,449,000 after purchasing an additional 173,419 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,846,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,138,000 after buying an additional 42,315 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,209,000 after buying an additional 59,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,247,000 after buying an additional 60,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,025,000 after buying an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

