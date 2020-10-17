Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.04.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.64. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.64 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Lynton sold 151,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,634,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,705,723 shares of company stock valued at $105,860,881.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

