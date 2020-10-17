Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Raised to $30.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SQM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.67 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

